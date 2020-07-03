Reopening rollback in Butte County?

Action News Now asked Public Health officials why Butte County isn't on the list when it has almost a hundred more cases than Glenn.

The last two weeks, cases and hospitalizations in california are up some 50 percent.

About 70 percent of california -- had to shut down bars and indoor dining... butte county is not required to do so... action news now's vanessa romo is live in chico.

Vanessa could we see this change?

Butte county public health's lisa almaguear today.

She said the state doesn't believe butte county needs to be on its watch list - yet.

Glenn county is one of 19 counties on the governor's watchlist.

The conversation of us dialing back or dimming the switch has not been the prominent conversation.

So yeah, we have seen a significant increase in cases and it does concern us to some extent but at the same time our ability to contact trace and test is in a good position right now.

The state put glenn county on the list because it didn't meet three of the six markers - new case rate, test positivity rate, and number of daily tests.

The other three are hospitalizations, icu bed and ventilator availabilty so they look at the metrics and they notify butte county if they see any concerning trends and at that point they will offer up some physical or technical support.

Butte county public health's lisa almaguer says the state already gave butte county four additional contact tracers this week.

We at this time rely on the state's guidance and the state's mandates and on monday we did release a press release urging the public to follow the face covering mandate by the state... almaguer says the department will not put out extra guidelines.... restaurant owner scott schulman... says he hopes that people will listen, so he doesn't have to close down like glenn.

We enjoy having people sitting there... we certainly understand if the state and county can't control themselves and people are not listening to what they're being told to do... they think everything's ok.

To put glenn's situation in perspective& last week it had 65 cases and today it has 115.

In northern california, sacramento, solano, san joaquin and stanislaus counties are also on the list of 19.

