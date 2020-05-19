A Florida sheriff says he'll deputize gun owners

The Sheriff of Clay County made the statements in a video directed at protesters.

ONE FLORIDA SHERIFF SAYS HE WILL DEPUTIZE GUN OWNERS... TO PROTECT HIS COUNTY FROM PROTESTERS. CLAY COUNTY SHERIFF DARRYL DANIELS RELEASED A VIDEO WITH HIS MESSAGE... STANDING IN FRONT OF MORE THAN A DOZEN OFFICERS. HE SAID HIS MESSAGE WAS DIRECTED AT PROTESTERS WHO MAY CAUSE DAMAGE AND VIOLENCE IN THE COUNTY. DANIELS says: "And if we can't handle you, you know what I'll do?

I’ll exercise the power andauthority as the sheriff, andI’ll make special deputies ofevery lawful gun owner in thiscounty and I’ll deputize themfor this one purpose, to standin the gap between lawlessnessand civility.

That’s what we’resworn to do and that’s whatwe’re gonna do."DANIELS IS THE FIRST BLACK