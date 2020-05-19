Global  

A Florida sheriff says he'll deputize gun owners
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:47s - Published
A Florida sheriff says he'll deputize gun owners

A Florida sheriff says he'll deputize gun owners

The Sheriff of Clay County made the statements in a video directed at protesters.

About being overwhelmed.In Cape Coral, Rob Manch Fox 4in your corner.ONE FLORIDA SHERIFF SAYS HE WILLDEPUTIZE GUN OWNERS... TOPROTECT HIS COUNTY FROMPROTESTERS.CLAY COUNTY SHERIFF DARRYLDANIELS RELEASED A VIDEO WITHHIS MESSAGE... STANDING IN FRONTOF MORE THAN A DOZEN OFFICERS.HE SAID HIS MESSAGE WAS DIRECTEDAT PROTESTERS WHO MAY CAUSEDAMAGE AND VIOLENCE IN THECOUNTY.DANIELS says: "And if we can’thandle you, you know what I’lldo?

I’ll exercise the power andauthority as the sheriff, andI’ll make special deputies ofevery lawful gun owner in thiscounty and I’ll deputize themfor this one purpose, to standin the gap between lawlessnessand civility.

That’s what we’resworn to do and that’s whatwe’re gonna do."DANIELS IS THE FIRST BLACK



