Chicago Mandates 14-Day Quarantine For Those Coming From States With COVID-19 Surges
Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants anyone traveling into the city from experiencing COVID-19 surges to self-quarantine for 14 days when they return, starting at 12:01 a.m.
Monday, July 6.
CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.
