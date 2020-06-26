Global  

Chicago Mandates 14-Day Quarantine For Those Coming From States With COVID-19 Surges
Chicago Mandates 14-Day Quarantine For Those Coming From States With COVID-19 Surges

Chicago Mandates 14-Day Quarantine For Those Coming From States With COVID-19 Surges

Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants anyone traveling into the city from experiencing COVID-19 surges to self-quarantine for 14 days when they return, starting at 12:01 a.m.

Monday, July 6.

CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

