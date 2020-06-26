Chicago Mandates 14-Day Quarantine For Those Coming From States With COVID-19 Surges

Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants anyone traveling into the city from experiencing COVID-19 surges to self-quarantine for 14 days when they return, starting at 12:01 a.m.



Related videos from verified sources Lightfoot: 14-Day Self Quarantine For Travelers In And Out Of Chicago



Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has issued a travel order for people coming from specific states, and for Chicagoans traveling to those states, to self quarantine for 14 days. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:27 Published 11 hours ago Trump Won't Quarantine According to New Jersey's New Mandate



While President Donald Trump will visit New Jersey, he doesn’t plan to follow the state’s new quarantine mandate. New Jersey issued an order requiring visitors in states with a high number of cases.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 6 days ago Concern over summer travel as COVID-19 spikes in other states



Gov. Charlie Baker said Massachusetts is keeping COVID-19 in check but shared concern about surges in other states. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:27 Published 6 days ago