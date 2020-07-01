School board votes to retire Redskins mascot at Anderson HS
Forest Hills School Board voted 4-1 in favor of retiring Anderson High School's Redskins mascot at a special meeting Thursday.
Chris Hurr Give me a break. Forest Hills School Board votes to retire Redskins mascot at Anderson HS https://t.co/YOiA8HcQbD 41 minutes ago
Jeff, Son of Karl @erint13 @wnhsmedia Same thing just happened in Cinci too! Well past time. https://t.co/njIH34nnLv 2 hours ago
mwehrman💻⚽️🍻 RT @TheSeanMette: "The time is always right, to do the right thing."
https://t.co/hUMTzA7ecb 4 hours ago
Robert J Thank you @FHSchools for doing the right thing!
The R-word is a slur and Native identity is not game.
- - - -… https://t.co/8eRBJr2wDY 4 hours ago
USNA ‘72 @aubrey_huff @packers @NFL Today, my HS School Board voted for retire our mascot - the Redskin -
Not Happy
https://t.co/RBKUql3Z3D 4 hours ago
#ChangeTheName CLE That this happened in one of the reddest pockets around Cincy shouldn’t be understated.
#ChangeTheName!
https://t.co/cQtGC9IFs4 5 hours ago
Sean P. Mette "The time is always right, to do the right thing."
https://t.co/hUMTzA7ecb 5 hours ago
Crystal Dandridge RT @WLWT: School board votes to retire Anderson High School's controversial Redskins mascot https://t.co/6BYd3puyeC 5 hours ago
