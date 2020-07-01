Global  

School board votes to retire Redskins mascot at Anderson HS
School board votes to retire Redskins mascot at Anderson HS

Forest Hills School Board voted 4-1 in favor of retiring Anderson High School's Redskins mascot at a special meeting Thursday.

