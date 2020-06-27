Rome Sports Hall of Fame announces Class of 2020 to be honored next year following induction postpon

|
Of fame has announced its class of 2020 that will be enshrined next year.
Among the six inductees are former r-f-a football player - former player and coach the late mike orbinati - gymnastics coach phyllis niemi.
((change)) also - r-f-a hockey star j-r purrington - sports contributor the late joseph ryan junior - and three- sport r-f-a standout randy williams. the class of 2020 will be inducted on july 25, 2021.
For more information and other award winners being honored head to wktv.com.
