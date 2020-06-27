Rome Sports Hall of Fame announces Class of 2020 to be honored next year following induction postpon

Global  

Six members of the Class of 2020, as well as the 2020 Hall of Fame award winners, will be honored next summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Of fame has announced its class of 2020 that will be enshrined next year.

Among the six inductees are former r-f-a football player - former player and coach the late mike orbinati - gymnastics coach phyllis niemi.

((change)) also - r-f-a hockey star j-r purrington - sports contributor the late joseph ryan junior - and three- sport r-f-a standout randy williams. the class of 2020 will be inducted on july 25, 2021.

For more information and other award winners being honored head to wktv.com.

