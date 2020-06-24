Global  
 

Back The Blue rally unfolds in New York City
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 03:09s - Published
Back The Blue held a rally on the Upper East Side in Manhattan, New York, many of them holding the police blue-stripe flag.

The rally was held at Carl Schurz Park, not far from a Black Lives Matter vigil that has been held regularly in the park of late.

The pro-police rally was organized by a retired detective.

Nearly 50 people showed up.

(July 2) The counter protest arrived with signs and chanting slogans and the group inside invited them into the barricaded area.

Several arguments, cursing and shouting ensued, signs were shoved into each other's faces, and police eventually moved the counter protesters out.

