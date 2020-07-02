Global  

Gyms sent order to close business amid coronavirus
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona
Gyms sent order to close business amid coronavirus

Gyms sent order to close business amid coronavirus

Several gyms that have been ignoring Governor Ducey's executive order have been sent a letter ordering to close business amid coronavirus or legal action will be taken.

REPORTING IN PHOENIX, NICOLEGRIGG, ABC 15 ARIZONA.





