Summerlin Patriotic Parade going virtual in 2020 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:50s - Published 2 minutes ago Summerlin Patriotic Parade going virtual in 2020 In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Summerlin Patriotic Parade is going virtual this year. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PARADE IS VIRTUAL! TODAY...WE GOT TO CHECK OUT SOME OF THEFLOATS..BALOONS.. AND DECORATIONS....YOU'LL BE ABLE TO SEE FROMHOME."PART OF GOAL WAS TO CREATE THESAME CONNECTION THAT WE HAVETHROUGH OUT EVERY EXPERIENCE,EVERY IDEA THAT WE HAD, ANYSEGMENT.WE WANTED TO MAKE SURE THE SAMEENERGY WAS STILL THERE."FORMER LAS VEGAS RESIDENT..JIMMY KIMMEL..GOLDEN KNIGHTS DEFENSEMEN NATESCHMIDT AND ALEC MARTINEZ..AND...LAS VEGAS ACES....A'JA WILSON ARE JUST SOME OFTHE CELEBRITIES STOPPING BY...DURING THE LIVESTREAM.THE PARADE STARTS AT 9 A-M ONSATURDAY.WE HAVE A FULL LIST....OF -4-TH OF JULY EVENTS...JUST GO TO....K-T-N-V DOT COM.







Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Local athletes will be part of 4th of July parade



Summerlin Patriotic Parade on the 4th of July is going virtual. Some athletes will make an appearance, including Golden Knights Nate Schmidt and Alec Martinez. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:15 Published 1 week ago Virtual July 4th parade in Las Vegas



The popular Summerlin July 4th parade will take place virtually this year. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:21 Published 1 week ago Summerlin Fourth of July parade to go virtual



Summerlin Fourth of July parade will go virtual in 2020 amid the pandemic. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:21 Published on May 20, 2020