Shouldn't Tom Cruise have won an Oscar by now?
Did you know that Tom Cruise just missed out on a Best Actor Academy Awards three times?
The Firm movie (1993) - Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Gene Hackman, Hal HolbrookThe Firm movie trailer (1993) - Plot synopsis: Tom Cruise plays Mitch McDeere, a brilliant and ambitious Harvard Law grad. Driven by a fierce desire to bury his working-class past, Mitch joins a small,..
The Firm movie (1993) - Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Gene HackmanThe Firm movie trailer (1993) - Plot synopsis: A young lawyer joins a prestigious law firm only to discover that it has a sinister dark side.
Director: Sydney Pollack
Writers: John Grisham, David..
Lady Colin Campbell’s offer to Tom CruiseLady Colin Campbell’s offer to Tom Cruise After recent reports that the 'Mission: Impossible' star is looking to buy a home in Sussex, veteran royal biographer Lady Colin Campbell has offered a..