Tomato prices soar in Delhi over supply shortage, costing upto Rs 80/kg

Prayers were offered at Bankhandi Mahadev Temple in Delhi's Chandni Chowk on the first Monday of 'sawan' month. Precautionary measures are being taken by temple authorities in view of COVID spread. Sawan, the fifth month in Hindu calendar, is dedicated to Lord Shiva and considered to be the most auspicious month of the year. It is believed that on 'sawan ke somwar' (Mondays falling in the month of Shravan), devotees observe a special fast and visit Shiva temples.
India just moved up a step on a list no country wants to be on. According to Business Insider, India on Sunday surpassed Russia in its number of new novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases. India's total number of cases is now 697,836, compared to Russia's 681,251. India is now behind the United States, in the top spot, and Brazil. The hotspot is India's capital, Delhi, which leads the country in new COVID-19 cases.
People arrived at the wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Delhi's Daryaganj to buy essentials amid COVID-19 outbreak. Thermal screening was conducted before entering vegetable market. Buyers and vendors present in the market were seen wearing mask. People in huge numbers were seen flouting social distancing norms while entering the market. Meanwhile, buyers arrived at Nasirpur vegetable market to make purchases amid COVID-19 outbreak. People were seen maintaining social distancing norms at Nasirpur vegetable market.
Vegetable and fruit sellers in Delhi's Daryaganj market are facing hardships ahead of Eid festival. They are suffering losses due to COVID-19 outbreak. Sellers said that there is no excitement about Eid as the celebrations have been marred by coronavirus pandemic. They also said that this year they have not witnessed the same festive cheer during the month of Ramzan and their business has slowed down as compared to the earlier years, due to COVID-19 pandemic. While speaking to ANI, a seller Haseen Malik said, "There is no fervour of Eid. There is some demand for fruits as it is summer but most of businesses are down." There are 12,319 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Delhi. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 active cases are 69,597 and 3720 deaths in India.
Vegetable and fruit sellers in Delhi's Daryaganj market are facing hardships ahead of Eid festival. They are suffering losses due to COVID-19 outbreak. Sellers said that there is no excitement about Eid as the celebrations have been marred by coronavirus pandemic. While speaking to ANI, a seller Haseen Malik said, "There is no fervour of Eid. There is some demand for fruits as it is summer but most of businesses are down." There are 11,659 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Delhi. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 active cases are 66,330 and 3583 deaths in India.
The supply of tomatoes in Delhi's vegetable markets is low due to monsoon, extreme heat and other agricultural reasons. The wholesale rate of tomatoes is Rs 30-32 per kg in Okhla Vegetable Market. The..