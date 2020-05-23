Tomato prices soar in Delhi over supply shortage, costing upto Rs 80/kg

Inflation in vegetable prices was witnessed in the national capital.

In comparison to the last week, prices of tomatoes have doubled.

A buyer in the Daryaganj vegetable market said, "two days back I purchased tomatoes for Rs.

40/kg and now the price is Rs.

80/kg.

If it goes on like this, we will stop eating them."