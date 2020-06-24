India urges China to ‘ensure expeditious restoration of peace in border areas’

India on Thursday again urged China to ensure “expeditious restoration” of peace and tranquility in the border areas and honour bilateral agreements in a bid to ease the border standoff in Ladakh sector, where 20 Indian soldiers died in a violent brawl with the Chinese troops on June 15.

An unconfirmed number of Chinese soldiers also died in the incident.

“We expect the Chinese side to sincerely follow up and ensure expeditious restoration of peace and tranquillity in border areas as per bilateral agreements and protocols,” said Anurag Srivastava, ministry of external affairs spokesperson.

