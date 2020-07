This church in Nigeria's capital city Abuja has been set up to adhere to new social distancing rules.

How coronavirus restrictions changed this church service in Nigeria

The footage, taken on June 7, documents an open logbook for contact tracing, running water taps, and a new auditorium, which enables social distancing.

Churches in Nigeria are open for services amidst the coronavirus pandemic, under strict measures from Nigeria Centre for Disease Control guidelines.