Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s Former ‘Confidante,' Arrested on S*x Abuse Charges
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's Former 'Confidante,' Arrested on S*x Abuse Charges

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s Former ‘Confidante,' Arrested on S*x Abuse Charges

Maxwell was arrested by the FBI in New Hampshire on Thursday.

According to court documents, she's been charged by New York federal prosecutors with six counts.

AP Top Stories July 2 P

 Here are the top stories for Thursday, July 2: Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested; President Trump honors American businesses; Vice President Mike..
Jeffrey Epstein's Alleged Accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell Is Now Behind Bars [Video]

Jeffrey Epstein's Alleged Accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell Is Now Behind Bars

Longtime girlfriend and companion to the late Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell is now behind bars. CNN reports Maxwell was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Multiple women have accused Maxwell of facilitating their sex trafficking on behalf of Epstein, who died in prison awaiting trial. Maxwell faces as many as 35 years in prison if convicted on the most serious charges.

Maxwell played 'critical role' in Epstein’s crimes -U.S. prosecutor [Video]

Maxwell played 'critical role' in Epstein’s crimes -U.S. prosecutor

Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said on Thursday Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell played a "critical role" in his sexual abuse of minor girls, as federal prosecutors charged her for her role in an alleged scheme.

Where Ghislaine Maxwell hid out in style [Video]

Where Ghislaine Maxwell hid out in style

Ghislaine Maxwell was hiding out in style: her luxury timber-framed home perched on 156 acres of New Hampshire pine and oak forests boasts dramatic views of Mount Sunapee's foothills, but is secluded enough to have kept her out of eyeshot of the tight-knit locals. Ryan Brooks reports.

Prince Andrew under pressure after arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell

 Royal ‘bewildered’ after US attorney asks him to come forward following arrest of his friend over alleged sex crimes Pressure on Prince Andrew to speak to..
US DOJ: Would like Prince Andrew to talk Epstein

 British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested by the FBI on Thursday on charges she helped procure underage sex partners for financier Jeffrey Epstein. (July..
Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested [Video]

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested

Ghislaine Maxwell – a British socialite who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein – has been arrested, according to the FBI.

Ghislaine Maxwell charged with luring girls that Epstein sexually abused [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell charged with luring girls that Epstein sexually abused

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in New Hampshire on Thursday on U.S. charges of luring underage girls so that Epstein could sexually abuse them. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

