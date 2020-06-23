Global  

UK court denies Venezuela's Maduro access to gold in bank vault
UK court denies Venezuela's Maduro access to gold in bank vault

UK court denies Venezuela's Maduro access to gold in bank vault

The UK recognises Guaido as Venezuela's president, a judge says in a case over gold bullion held at the Bank of England.

Who gets the gold? Venezuela’s rival leaders clash over stash in London vault

 CARACAS, Venezuela — The political battle over control of Venezuela has turned to a $1.8-billion stack of gold bars sitting in the Bank of England’s vault in..
WorldNews

Maduro gives EU ambassador 72 hours to leave Venezuela

 Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro on Monday gave the head of the European Union mission in Caracas, Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa, 72 hours to leave the country..
WorldNews
Venezuela's rival leaders lock horns over gold in London vault [Video]

Venezuela's rival leaders lock horns over gold in London vault

President Maduro and his Western-backed opponent Guaido are in a legal battle over who controls a $1bn in gold bars.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:17Published

UK court sides with Venezuela opposition leader in US$1 billion gold bullion dispute

 Venezuela’s opposition has cried victory after a London judge ruled that the British government had “unequivocally recognised” opposition leader Juan..
WorldNews

British judge denies Venezuela access to gold in bank vault

LONDON (AP) — A British judge on Thursday refused to give Venezuela control of over $1 billion in...
Seattle Times - Published

Venezuela gold: UK High Court rules against Nicolás Maduro

High Court ruling means President Maduro will not gain access to gold stored at the Bank of England.
BBC News - Published

Who gets the gold? Venezuela’s rival leaders clash over stash in London vault

Who gets the gold? Venezuela’s rival leaders clash over stash in London vault CARACAS, Venezuela — The political battle over control of Venezuela has turned to a $1.8-billion...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •TIME




