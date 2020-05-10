Drakeford: Dealing with UK Government on quarantine rules an utterly shambolic experience

Brexit briefing: 228 days until the end of the transition period



The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process. Europe’s chief Brexit negotiator has been told there is “significant opposition” to the UK Government’s refusal to consider extending the timetable for talks. Both the SNP leader at Westminster, Ian Blackford, and the acting Liberal Democrat leader, Sir Ed Davey, have signed a letter to Michel Barnier, supporting an extension to the transition period.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published on January 1, 1970