Cafe Rouge and Bella Italia owner falls into administration

The owner of High Street restaurant chains Café Rouge and Bella Italia has gone into administration.

Footage from Cheltenham this afternoon (July 3) shows the empty restaurants have no sign of re-opening.

91 outlets will close immediately, and 1,900 of the firm's 6,000 staff will lose their jobs.

UK firms have announced thousands of job cuts this week as the impact of the pandemic on the economy continues.