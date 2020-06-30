After PM Modi says 'age of expansionism is over', China says 'groundless allegation' | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing troops during a surprise visit to a forward post in Ladakh today, said: "The weak can never accomplish peace, the brave do.

Without mentioning China, PM Modi said The age of expansionism is over, this is the age of development.

History is witness that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to turn back.

Stung by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong message against "expansionist nations" in his address to troops at a forward post in Ladakh today, China called the allegation "groundless and exaggerated".

A sharp response came from Beijing hours later, through its embassy spokesperson who said that China has demarcated boundary with 12 of its 14 neighboring countries through peaceful negotiations, turning land borders into bonds of friendly cooperation.

It's groundless to view China as 'expansionist', exaggerate and fabricate its disputes with neighbours.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew into Ladakh on Friday to deliver a message to China weeks after a clash left 20 Indian soldiers dead, he faced a renewed attack from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who questioned the PM's statement over Chinese intrusion.

Home Minister Amit Shah today praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for going to Ladakh and addressing troops amid the tension with China along the Line of Actual Control or LAC.