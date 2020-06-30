Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

After PM Modi says 'age of expansionism is over', China says 'groundless allegation' | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:09s - Published
After PM Modi says 'age of expansionism is over', China says 'groundless allegation' | Oneindia News

After PM Modi says 'age of expansionism is over', China says 'groundless allegation' | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing troops during a surprise visit to a forward post in Ladakh today, said: "The weak can never accomplish peace, the brave do.

Without mentioning China, PM Modi said The age of expansionism is over, this is the age of development.

History is witness that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to turn back.

Stung by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong message against "expansionist nations" in his address to troops at a forward post in Ladakh today, China called the allegation "groundless and exaggerated".

A sharp response came from Beijing hours later, through its embassy spokesperson who said that China has demarcated boundary with 12 of its 14 neighboring countries through peaceful negotiations, turning land borders into bonds of friendly cooperation.

It's groundless to view China as 'expansionist', exaggerate and fabricate its disputes with neighbours.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew into Ladakh on Friday to deliver a message to China weeks after a clash left 20 Indian soldiers dead, he faced a renewed attack from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who questioned the PM's statement over Chinese intrusion.

Home Minister Amit Shah today praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for going to Ladakh and addressing troops amid the tension with China along the Line of Actual Control or LAC.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

venksubs

Venkatasubramanian A China reacts to PM Modi's remarks https://t.co/xB8CLwIucE Assholes...... What is drawing other countries into debt… https://t.co/YjHOZWUPP5 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Age of expansionism is over: PM Modi in Ladakh [Video]

Age of expansionism is over: PM Modi in Ladakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 03 during his visit to Leh said that age of expansionism is over and the present time is for development. He said, "Age of expansionism is over and it is the age of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:03Published
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked to vacate her Govt bungalow in Delhi by August 1st | Oneindia News [Video]

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked to vacate her Govt bungalow in Delhi by August 1st | Oneindia News

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been asked to vacate her government bungalow in Delhi by August 1. A government notice said today that her allotment stands cancelled from today. In a letter,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:42Published
J&K: 5 terrorists killed in J&K's Anantnag in last 24 hours | Oneindia News [Video]

J&K: 5 terrorists killed in J&K's Anantnag in last 24 hours | Oneindia News

Five terrorists have been killed in the last 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. The police said that Two terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Waghama area of Anantnag today...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:31Published