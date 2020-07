Atlantic City casinos reopen, taking precautions

NEW JERSEY IS ALLOWING THECOASTAL CITY TO REOPEN ITSCASINOS AFTER CLOSING THEM FORMORE THAN THREE MONTHS.THEY'RE HOPING TO AVOID THESPIKE IN CORONAVIRUS CASES LIKEWE HAVE SEEN HERE IN LAS VEGASSINCECASINOS REOPENED.EATING, DRINKING...AND SMOKING INSIDE THE CASINOSIS BANNED.BUT ONE CASINO EXECUTIVE SAYSTHAT SHOULDN'T STOP PEOPLE FROMENJOYING THEMSELVES."BUT YOU KNOW, THE FACILITY IS4 MILLION SQUARE FEET, SO WEHAVE TREMENDOUS OUTDOOR DININGOPPORTUNITIES.WE'VE OBVIOUSLY BROUGHT TENTS,WE'VE BROUGHT IN A LOT OFADDITIONAL AMENITIES TO TRY TOSUBSTITUTE FOR THE INABILITY TOOFFER INDOOR DINING."CASINOS IN ATLANTIC CITY AREONLY ALLOWED TO FILL UP TO 25PERCENT CAPACITY...AND ALL GAMBLERS MUST WEARMASKS, JUST LIKE HERE INNEVADA.STILL AHEAD -- THE FACE OFSUMMER LOOKING A

Atlantic City in New Jersey is getting its game back on.