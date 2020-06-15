Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Travel awaits as England to end quarantine
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Travel awaits as England to end quarantine

Travel awaits as England to end quarantine

Britain will end coronavirus quarantines for people arriving in England from more than 50 countries, including Germany, France, Spain and Italy - but not the United States - the British government said on Friday.

Francis Maguire reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Italy Italy Country in southern Europe

Nicola Sturgeon: UK policy on air bridges has been shambolic [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon: UK policy on air bridges has been shambolic

The British Government’s decision-making on setting up air bridges has been “shambolic”, First Minster Nicola Sturgeon said.UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps earlier revealed quarantine restrictions for people returning to or visiting England from destinations such as Spain, France, Italy and Germany will be lifted from July 10.But speaking during the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon criticised the “shifting sands” of the UK policy and a lack of consultation.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published

Coronavirus: England's quarantine scrapped for arrivals from 50 'low risk' countries

 Arrivals from Germany and Italy will also no longer need to isolate on either leg of the journey.
BBC News
English holidaymakers given green light to travel abroad from Saturday [Video]

English holidaymakers given green light to travel abroad from Saturday

English holidaymakers can embark on overseas trips from Saturday as quarantine restrictions are lifted and travel advice is updated.The 14-day self-isolation policy for people returning to or visiting England from destinations such as Spain, France, Italy and Germany is being lifted, the Department for Transport (DfT) announced.Meanwhile, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) will exempt a number of countries from its advisory against all non-essential travel, which has been in place since March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published

Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

Merkel says Germany worried over ‘erosion’ of Hong Kong’s autonomy

 German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday expressed concern over the...
WorldNews


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

New Hampshire Lifts Travel Restrictions On Visitors From New England [Video]

New Hampshire Lifts Travel Restrictions On Visitors From New England

Massachusetts residents can travel to New Hampshire without having to quarantine.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:17Published
Baker Explains Why Massachusetts Travel Advisory Has Changed [Video]

Baker Explains Why Massachusetts Travel Advisory Has Changed

The governor said he felt it was appropriate to take the quarantine off for the other New England states, New York and New Jersey.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:03Published
Coronavirus: Lockdown restrictions ease in France & UK, shops & restaurants open up | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: Lockdown restrictions ease in France & UK, shops & restaurants open up | Oneindia News

With no. of Coronavirus cases slowing down, Europe is limping back to normlacy. France and England are looking forward to easing some restrictions. French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:44Published