'Centre's electricity reform will damage country's federal system': Jharkhand CM
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:44s - Published
'Centre's electricity reform will damage country's federal system': Jharkhand CM
The Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren commented on the next generation electricity power reforms and said that it's is a conspiracy to unsteady the non - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) states.
He also asserted that these kind of reforms will going to damage the country's federal system.
While reacting on proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020, CM Soren said, "Central government's electricity power reforms is seems like a conspiracy to unsteady the non -BJP states, we have to observe these reforms in details, is these reforms damaging the federal system of our country." The minister made this statement after the video conferencing with Union Power and Renewable Energy Minister Raj Kumar Singh on July 03 in Ranchi.
The Chief Minister also opposed the move to privatise railway operations.
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan Kuldeep Oraon lost his life in encounter with terrorists in Srinagar's Malbagh on July 03. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Governor Draupadi Murmu paid tribute to braveheart.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren participated in the video conferencing on the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill -2020 by the MoS of Power, RK Singh along with the other State Electricity Ministers and Chief Ministers. Chief Minister raised objections on amendment bill. Chief Minister also raised the issues of power distribution in parts of Jharkhand and DVC. "The proposed draft should ensure that the interests of backward states are protected," he added.
While addressing a press conference in the national capital on July 03, the national general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Arun Singh said, "Tomorrow (July 04) at 04:00 pm, a detailed presentation will be given by state party units on work done by them during lockdown. It will be telecast on Narendra Modi application and other digital platforms." "All our senior leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join," he added.
While speaking to ANI in Bhopal on July 03, former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, spoke on Jyotiraditya Scindia's "tiger abhi zinda hai" remark following cabinet expansion in the state. He said, "Who is alive or who is not and who is tiger, elephant or horse, these things will be clear. 'Words of war' (muh chalaana) won't work." "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not an elected government. They are a government of deals (sauda). Will people going to accept them?" the former MP CM asked.
MOS (IC) Ministry Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh on May 16 reacted on Rahul Gandhi's interaction with migrant labourers. He said, "Did he remember migrant labourers only after 50 days? Our government, at centre and in states, has been arranging food, trains for them. We gave them ration and transferred money directly into their accounts. He met them just for photo-op. There should be some sensitivity." Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on May 16 interacted with migrant labourers and arranged vehicle for around 25 migrant workers in New Delhi. Congress volunteers are going to drop migrant workers to their homes.
Coal India workers began three-day strike from July 02 against auction of coal blocks to private parties. 41 coal blocks were auctioned by the central government for commercial mining. Coal India trade unions have joined hands to revolt against the decision. Protestors have halted mining and production activities.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on June 30 attended wedding ceremony of ace archer Deepika Kumari in Ranchi. She exchanged wedding vows with exceptional archer Atanu Das who created hat-trick of bronze medals in the Asian Championship 2019 in Bangkok. The wedding ceremony was held at Vrindavan banquet Hall, Morabadi. The Chief Minister congratulated the bride and groom for their wedding and happy married life.