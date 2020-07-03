HSFT20 Stop #12 -- Amory Panthers

Head coach Allen Glenn returns nearly his entire team from the 2019 season packed with plenty of Friday night experience.

"we have a lot of our skill guys back," glenn said.

"we have to replace a few lineman but we have a lot of guys who've played a lot of friday night football.

That's good.

We're excited about that."

Glenn remains impressed with the upcoming senior class specifically.

Over the last few season, amory knew its class of 2021 has the opportunity to be the 3a team to beat.

"we knew when they were eighth graders they had the chance to be pretty good.

Now it's their senior year.

We're excited to see them and see what happens," glenn said.

A lot of pressure goes to the panthers senior quarterback, hunter jones.

Jones has had time to learn how to handle the pressure entering his fourth season at starting q-b.

"hunter's been really good for us.

He's been a 2,000 yard passer and a 300 yard rusher every year at least for the last three years.

So a lot of expectations there for him," glenn said.

The excitement doesn't stop there.

With a majority of the team coming back, amory doesn't have to worry about learning anything new.

The focus now is all about competing at the highest level.

"as far as the scheme, we're not changing.

We're going to do what we do.

As a coach, i wouldn't say easy is the word to use but it makes you feel better knowing that those guys have done it for so long.

We do have to replace five offensive lineman and in my opinion that's where games are won on both sides of the ball," glenn said.

However, the panthers do have a new addition to the team.

Defensive coordinator chris shoup joins amory after serving as the d-bs coach under trent hammond in tupelo.

"really excited about coach shoup.

We've got eight to nine starters back on defense.

We've got a good core group coming back on defense," glenn said.

Amory returns to action against itawamba ahs on august 21st.

"we love football here in amory.

Our town loves it, the tradition's rich, so we're just ready to get rolling," glenn said.

With the panthers on the high school football tour, courtney robb wcbi sports.