Soccer camp taking coronavirus precautions

New information... one soccer camp in huntsville is going to look very different this season as coronavirus cases keep increasing.

Waay-31s alexis scott spoke to the head coach of north alabama soccer coalition about what that will look like for children this summer.

Things will look a little bit different here at the park come monday when soccer camp starts... the coach told me kids will have to come with their masks on and make sure that it covers their nose and mouth.

Brian foy, north alabama sc "the coaches will set up what we call player stations and those will be 6-feet apart for each kid.

So we'll set up cones on the sidelines and the kids will maintain their space there on the sidelines and throughout," brian foy is the president and coach for north alabama soccer coalition.

He told me the 6-feet apart rule is just one of the changes at the camp this year.

They also are now providing what they call personal protective kits for kids that includes face masks.

"they all have sanitizer and we'll continue to make sure they get that replaced throughout the season and then they have one of those neck gators that you put around your neck and wear on for a sport," foy told me he has seen somewhat of an increase in kids sign up this year... and he attributes it to people just being ready to be outside after months cooped up inside..

But he wants you to know... to do anything with safety and health guidelines in place first.

"not just for us but when you're out because we dont want kids to get exposed other places then they can't enjoy the activity," reporting in huntsville, alexis scott waay-31 news summer camps are allowed to operate under the current safer at home order.

The order only requires them to practice social distancing and follow sanitation rules