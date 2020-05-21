'Boycott China': Indian Americans, Taiwanese Americans, Tibetans take to Times Square to denounce China

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Indian Americans Americans of Indian ancestry
Indian-Americans protest in Chicago against Chinese aggression in eastern LadakhA group of Indian-Americans has organised a peaceful demonstration in front of the Chinese Consulate in Chicago, protesting against Beijing's incursions in..
IndiaTimes
International trade can be successful only in peaceful environment: Piyush Goyal
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:36Published
US Protests: Indian-American gives shelter to 70 protestors, says 'would 100 percent do it again'
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:16Published
Times Square Neighborhood in Manhattan in New York City
Protesters take a knee in silence in Times Square
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:40Published
Unreleased cut of 'Justice League' going to HBO Max
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:07Published
New York City Largest city in the United States
Champions weigh-in for New York's hot dog contestCompetitors have weighed-in ahead of the annual hot dog eating contest in New York's Coney Island on Saturday. (July 3)
USATODAY.com
De Blasio: AOC "Just Wrong"
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:44Published
Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s Former ‘Confidante,' Arrested on S*x Abuse Charges
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:27Published
Tibetan people ethnic group
Taiwanese Americans ethnic group
Himalayas Mountain range in Asia
'Our pastures have been taken': Indians rue China's Himalayan land grabNamgyal Durbuk knows the steep mountainous terrain of Ladakh like the back of his hand. But in the 45 years he has lived here, along the Indian state’s..
WorldNews
India’s Modi visits Himalayan border where troops clashed with ChinaNEW DELHI/SRINAGAR: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew into the northern Himalayan region of Ladakh on Friday, officials said, weeks after Indian...
WorldNews
Chardham Yatra all set to resume from July 01 for pilgrims of Uttarakhand
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13Published
Northeast India likely to receive widespread rainfall in next 4-5 days: IMDNortheast India is likely to receive widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rains over the region in next four to five days as the eastern end of..
IndiaTimes
Galwan River river in India
DRDO to name its Covid hospital wards after soldiers killed in Galwan clash, ICU unit named after Col Santosh BabuThe Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has decided to name different wards of new Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Covid-19 Hospital in Delhi after the..
IndiaTimes
‘Age of expansionism is over’: PM Modi sends message to ChinaPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday sent a clear message to China — that India will not back off — by paying a surprise visit to troops at a forward..
IndiaTimes
Watch: PM Modi visits Leh's Hall of Fame Museum, pays tribute to fallen soldiers
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:49Published
|
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources