Watch: Tibetan Youth Congress protests against China in Dharamshala

The Tibetan Youth Congress held protests against China in Dharamshala.

They raised slogans against the Chinese government and held 'boycott Chinese goods' posters.

Some of them were also seen breaking Chinese products as during their demonstration.

The protesters said that they appeal to everyone to not use Chinese products and accused China of lying on the Covid issue as well.

Watch the full video for more details.