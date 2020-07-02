Global  

Boy, eight, killed in Alabama shopping centre shooting
Boy, eight, killed in Alabama shopping centre shooting

Boy, eight, killed in Alabama shopping centre shooting

An eight-year-old boy was killed in a shooting at an Alabama shopping centre that left three other people injured, police said.

Hoover police chief Nick Derzis said the child was killed in the shooting on Friday afternoon at the Riverchase Galleria.

The police chief said a girl and two adults were also taken to hospital after the shooting.

