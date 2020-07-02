Where Ghislaine Maxwell hid out in style

Ghislaine Maxwell was hiding out in style: her luxury timber-framed home perched on 156 acres of New Hampshire pine and oak forests boasts dramatic views of Mount Sunapee's foothills, but is secluded enough to have kept her out of eyeshot of the tight-knit locals.
American attorney Gloria Allred says the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell, a socialite with ties to known sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, on charges of sex trafficking and perjury is "just the beginning of the journey" towards justice for the victims. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Jeffrey Epstein’s former mentor claimed Ghislaine Maxwell will fully cooperate with the feds. The NY Post reports that disgraced elderly socialite was busted on charges that she groomed underage women to have sex with the infamous pedophile. Epstein's mentor, Steven Hoffenberg told the UK’s Sun that Maxwell will “totally cooperate.” He added that Prince Andrew “may be very concerned.