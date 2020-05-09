Katherine Jenkins campaigns for commemorative statue of Dame Vera Lynn

Katherine Jenkins has called for a statue to be erected in honour of the late Dame Vera Lynn, and thinks the monument should be placed by the white cliffs of Dover.

Opera star sings from an empty Albert Hall on VE Day Katherine Jenkins sang a moving version of "We'll Meet Again" with Dame Vera Lynn from an empty Royal Albert Hall on Friday evening (May 8), as locked-down Britain marked the 75th anniversary of "Victory in Europe" Day.

Katherine Jenkins battles rain during live-stream show for care home residents Katherine Jenkins has urged the public not to forget the older generation after singing to care home residents, their families and staff in a live-streamed concert from her garden. The Welsh mezzo-soprano said it was important people did all they could to ensure the elderly stayed connected while social distancing continued.

Vera Lynn, The Forces' Sweetheart, Dies Aged 103 Dame Vera Lynn, the Forces' Sweetheart whose songs helped raise morale in World War Two, has died aged 103. Report by Dessentjacksonl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Matt Hancock pays tribute to Dame Vera Lynn Health Secretary Matt Hancock uses the opening of the daily Coronavirus press briefing to pay tribute to Dame Vera Lynn, who died today aged 103..

Dame Vera Lynn ‘defined the soul of a nation’ Dame Vera Lynn was an “absolute figurehead of Britain” according to a music industry boss who worked with the late singer. Interview with Dickon Stainer, president and CEO of Global Classics & Jazz at Universal Music Group. His comments came after it was announced on Thursday that the singer has died aged 103.