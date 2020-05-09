Dame Vera Lynn was an “absolute figurehead of Britain” according to a music industry boss who worked with the late singer. Interview with Dickon Stainer, president and CEO of Global Classics & Jazz at Universal Music Group. His comments came after it was announced on Thursday that the singer has died aged 103.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:10Published
Dame Vera Lynn, the Forces' Sweetheart whose songs helped raise morale in World War Two, has died aged 103. Report by Dessentjacksonl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Katherine Jenkins has urged the public not to forget the older generation after singing to care home residents, their families and staff in a live-streamed concert from her garden. The Welsh mezzo-soprano said it was important people did all they could to ensure the elderly stayed connected while social distancing continued.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:16Published
Katherine Jenkins sang a moving version of "We'll Meet Again" with Dame Vera Lynn from an empty Royal Albert Hall on Friday evening (May 8), as locked-down Britain marked the 75th anniversary of "Victory in Europe" Day.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:10Published
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
Wales Propertyfinder Katherine Jenkins campaigns for commemorative statue of Dame Vera Lynn https://t.co/MnZcaaJ8Tq 5 hours ago