Mother Raccoon Washing Her Pizza

Occurred on July 3, 2020 / Richmond, Virginia, USA Info from Licensor: New housing has eliminated a once wooded area.

Wildlife comes to the deck and eats the cat's food.

The raccoons and opossums enjoy the occasional leftovers from the refrigerator.

This is a young female who comes nightly and must-have kits close by.

She'd already eaten a dish of food and so I gave her some leftover pizza.

Raccoons put their food in water to be able to feel it better.

She was using the dish to "wash" her pizza.

She's very friendly but also cautious and will return several times in a night.