Real's Hazard to miss Athletic Bilbao game
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Injured Hazard out of Athletic Bilbao match
Athletic Bilbao Athletic Bilbao professional football club from Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain

Barca's de Jong out with calf injury [Video]

Barca's de Jong out with calf injury

Midfielder Frenkie de Jong is set to miss Tueaday's match against Athletic Bilbao due to a worse than feared calf injury, with Barcelona not giving a date for his return.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:41Published
Atletico's Felix hurts knee in training [Video]

Atletico's Felix hurts knee in training

Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix expected to miss the start of Spanish soccer's return due to knee injury.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:44Published

Tweets about this

RayanMount

Rayan Mount Werner Hazard Set To Miss Real Madrid Clash Against Athletic Bilbao https://t.co/iqPyMjaG1U 2 hours ago

modis04

Mr. Nobody RT @SMFutball: Real Madrid trained ahead of Sunday's clash against Athletic Bilbao in Match Day 34 of LaLiga. Varane, Nacho and Hazard all… 3 hours ago

yeqingkanqiu

liverpoolfan RT @LaLigaLowdown: After sitting out the victory against Getafe, Eden Hazard looks set to miss Real Madrid's trip to Athletic Club on Sunda… 4 hours ago

SMFutball

SMFutball Real Madrid trained ahead of Sunday's clash against Athletic Bilbao in Match Day 34 of LaLiga. Varane, Nacho and H… https://t.co/yCnFTpS5c2 4 hours ago

LaLigaLowdown

La Liga Lowdown 🧡🇪🇸⚽️ After sitting out the victory against Getafe, Eden Hazard looks set to miss Real Madrid's trip to Athletic Club on… https://t.co/uUongxRQyx 4 hours ago

pitchgolazos

Luis G Athletic vs Real Madrid: Varane, Nacho and Hazard all miss Real Madrid training | MARCA in English https://t.co/MGP4HncnuB 5 hours ago


Hazard, Asensio back for Real return against Eibar, says Zidane [Video]

Hazard, Asensio back for Real return against Eibar, says Zidane

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says joint-record signing Eden Hazard and Spain international Marco Asensio are both fit for the team's first La Liga match in over three months against visitors Eibar..

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:27Published
Real Madrid begin group training [Video]

Real Madrid begin group training

Winger Eden Hazard says he's happy to not only be back in training following an ankle injury, but also being able to do so with the squad.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:15Published