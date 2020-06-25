Cleveland Indians considers changing name

|
Cleveland Indians Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Cleveland, Ohio, United States
Cleveland Indians to review team name in light of protests against racial injusticeBaseball team the Cleveland Indians are to review their name in order to "embrace their responsibility to advance social justice and equality".
BBC News
Cleveland Indians looking to 'determine best path forward with regard to our team name'The Cleveland Indians said in a statement they are looking "to determine the best path forward with regard to our team name."
USATODAY.com
Major League Baseball Professional baseball league
MLB announces league-wide coronavirus test results: 31 players positive for COVID-19In total, MLB collected 3,185 samples and had 38 positives for COVID-19. Seven were staff members, according to the league.
USATODAY.com
Astros begin summer camp at home amid pandemicThe Houston Astros resumed training Friday at their home field in the midst of a pandemic. Major League Baseball is set to start later this month with no fans..
USATODAY.com
Three dark horse teams for Major League Baseball's shortened 2020 seasonBaseball's condensed schedule will surely produce some unexpected outcomes, namely in the chase for the postseason.
USATODAY.com
Trump heads to Mount Rushmore, July Fourth weekend, MLB Spring Training: 5 things to know FridayNo social distancing at Trump-attended Mount Rushmore event, MLB resumes spring training and more things to start your Friday morning.
USATODAY.com
National Football League Professional American football league
Hogs? Lincolns? Best and worst potential new names for Washington's NFL franchiseIf Washington's NFL team decides to change its longtime nickname, what are the best (and worst) options it might go with?
USATODAY.com
FedEx Calls For Washington Redskins To Change Name
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41Published
Redskins sponsor FedEx asks for team name change
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:01Published
FedEx requests nickname change for Washington's NFL teamDelivery giant FedEx, the title sponsor for NFL team's stadium, joins other advertisers in requesting Washington change its nickname.
USATODAY.com
Washington Redskins American football team based in the Washington, D.C. area
AP Top Stories July 3 PHere are the top stories for Friday, July 3: Trump heads to Mt. Rushmore for fireworks display; Chicago urges social distancing for July 4th; More than 160 dead..
USATODAY.com
Washington Redskins undergoing 'thorough review' of team's nameAmid mounting pressure from sponsors and critics, the Washington Redskins said they will undergo a "thorough review" of the team's name.
USATODAY.com
Washington Redskins Under Pressure to Change Name
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
Fred Katayama journalist
