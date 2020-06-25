Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cleveland Indians considers changing name
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Cleveland Indians considers changing name

Cleveland Indians considers changing name

The Cleveland Indians followed the lead of the NFL's Washington Redskins as the Major League Baseball club said it too will consider changing a team name that has been in place for 105 years.

Fred Katayama reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Cleveland Indians Cleveland Indians Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Cleveland, Ohio, United States

Cleveland Indians to review team name in light of protests against racial injustice

 Baseball team the Cleveland Indians are to review their name in order to "embrace their responsibility to advance social justice and equality".
BBC News

Cleveland Indians looking to 'determine best path forward with regard to our team name'

 The Cleveland Indians said in a statement they are looking "to determine the best path forward with regard to our team name."
USATODAY.com

Major League Baseball Major League Baseball Professional baseball league

MLB announces league-wide coronavirus test results: 31 players positive for COVID-19

 In total, MLB collected 3,185 samples and had 38 positives for COVID-19. Seven were staff members, according to the league.
USATODAY.com

Astros begin summer camp at home amid pandemic

 The Houston Astros resumed training Friday at their home field in the midst of a pandemic. Major League Baseball is set to start later this month with no fans..
USATODAY.com

Three dark horse teams for Major League Baseball's shortened 2020 season

 Baseball's condensed schedule will surely produce some unexpected outcomes, namely in the chase for the postseason.
USATODAY.com

Trump heads to Mount Rushmore, July Fourth weekend, MLB Spring Training: 5 things to know Friday

 No social distancing at Trump-attended Mount Rushmore event, MLB resumes spring training and more things to start your Friday morning.
USATODAY.com

National Football League National Football League Professional American football league

Hogs? Lincolns? Best and worst potential new names for Washington's NFL franchise

 If Washington's NFL team decides to change its longtime nickname, what are the best (and worst) options it might go with?
USATODAY.com
FedEx Calls For Washington Redskins To Change Name [Video]

FedEx Calls For Washington Redskins To Change Name

According to CNN Business, FedEx, a major sponsor of the Washington Redskins, has asked the NFL team to change its name. This comes after mounting pressure from investors who oppose the name's racist connotations. FedEx said that over 80 groups and shareholders that invest in them demanded that FedEx CEO Frederick Smith "terminate its business and public relationships" with the franchise because of the name. FedEx sponsors and has naming rights for the stadium the Washington Redskins plays in.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published
Redskins sponsor FedEx asks for team name change [Video]

Redskins sponsor FedEx asks for team name change

Key sponsor FedEx has asked the Washington Redskins to change their name, adding to renewed calls for the NFL franchise to be rebranded.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:01Published

FedEx requests nickname change for Washington's NFL team

 Delivery giant FedEx, the title sponsor for NFL team's stadium, joins other advertisers in requesting Washington change its nickname.
USATODAY.com

Washington Redskins Washington Redskins American football team based in the Washington, D.C. area

AP Top Stories July 3 P

 Here are the top stories for Friday, July 3: Trump heads to Mt. Rushmore for fireworks display; Chicago urges social distancing for July 4th; More than 160 dead..
USATODAY.com

Washington Redskins undergoing 'thorough review' of team's name

 Amid mounting pressure from sponsors and critics, the Washington Redskins said they will undergo a "thorough review" of the team's name.
USATODAY.com
Washington Redskins Under Pressure to Change Name [Video]

Washington Redskins Under Pressure to Change Name

The football team is being blocked from relocating from FedEx Field in Maryland to RFK Stadium in DC unless it changes its name.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

Fred Katayama Fred Katayama journalist

Gilead's remdesivir gets conditional EU clearance [Video]

Gilead's remdesivir gets conditional EU clearance

The European Commission said Friday it had given conditional approval for the use of antiviral drug remdesivir in severe COVID-19 patients. As Fred Katayama reports, that makes it the region's first authorized therapy to treat the virus.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:59Published
Exxon signals 2nd straight quarterly loss [Video]

Exxon signals 2nd straight quarterly loss

Exxon Mobil signaled it'll suffer its second consecutive quarterly loss. As Fred Katayama reports, its oil and gas producing and refining businesses will report operating losses in the second quarter.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:05Published
S&P, Nasdaq rally on vaccination hopes [Video]

S&P, Nasdaq rally on vaccination hopes

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed higher Wednesday to kick off the third quarter as increasing optimism for a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine eased concerns that another round of business lockdowns was likely. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:24Published
Stocks can charge higher: financial planner [Video]

Stocks can charge higher: financial planner

Runnymede Capital Management's Andrew Wang says the massive liquidity and government stimulus measures can drive the market higher in the third quarter. But he tells Reuters' Fred Katayama the markets could also encounter some choppiness in the upcoming earnings season.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 04:02Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

MLB's Cleveland Indians Might Change Their Name Too

The Cleveland Indians are also mulling over a possible name change, the team announced to fans on...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Cleveland Indians looking to 'determine best path forward with regard to our team name'

The Cleveland Indians said in a statement they are looking "to determine the best path forward with...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •ESPN


Here’s when Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians will return to play under MLB deal

Major League Baseball has finally finalized a plan to return to play, with the Cincinnati Reds,...
bizjournals - Published


Tweets about this