Health expert: Face masks are safe for kids

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE CORONAVIRUS.AND WITH SCHOOLSTARTING NEXT MONTH,SOME PARENTS HAVECONCERNS ABOUT THEIRKID WEARING A FACEMASK....REPORTER KENTLUETZEN TALKED WITH ALOCAL PEDIATRICIANABOUT THE IMPACTS OFTHOSE FACE COVERINGSNATS MARNIEJONES IS JUST ONEOF THE MANYPARENTS OUT THERENAVIGATING NEWNORMS IN THE AGEOF COVID-19."SOMETIMES THEYDON'T LIKE IT, BUTWE JUST KEEPENFORCING IT." ONEOF THESE HABITS ISWEARING A FACEMASK WHEN INPUBLIC."WE JUST STARTEDEXPLAINING TOTHEM WHY WE AREGOING TO DO ITAND JUST TO KEEPTHEM ON AS MUCHAS WE CAN SOANYTIME WE GOSOMEWHERE WEPUT IT ON." BUTWITH THE MASK,COMES A DEBATE.MANY PARENTS ARECONCERNED IFTHEIR KIDS AREWEARING THEMPROPERLY, AND AREBEING DEPRIVED OFOXGYEN - SOMEPARENTS AREWONDERING IFMASKS ARE UNSAFEALTOGETHER.BUT, WHAT DO THEEXPERTS SAY? "FIRST,IS IT SAFE, AND ARETHERE ANY HEALTHPTS?""WEARING MASKS ISSAFE." MELISSA ST.GERMAIN, APEDIATRICIAN INOMAHA, SAYS THEAMERICANACADEMYRECOMMENDS THATALL KIDS OVER THEAGE OF TWO WEARFACE MASKS INPUBLIC.2:02 "AIR CAN MOVEVERY EASILYTHROUGH THECLOTHE LAYERS OFA FACE MASK." WITHSCHOOL JUSTAROUND THECORNER, AND SOMEMANDATINGSTUDENTS WEARMASKS - GERMAINSAYS IT'S A GOODTIME FOR YOUNG-KIDS TO GET USEDTO WEARING ONE..3:43 "TREAT THISLIKE ANY OTHERBEHAVIORALCHANGE WE MAKEWITH OUR KIDS.WE MAKE OUR KIDSDO LOTS OF STUFFTHAT THEY DON'TINITIALLY LIKE TODO.THERE IS NOT A LOTOF TWO YEAR OLDSLIKE LOVEBRUSHING THEIRTEETH.THERE IS NOT A LOTOF KIDS THAT LOVETO GO POTTY ONTHE POTTY CHAIR,BUT WE HAVE TOTEACH THOSETHINGS." IT'S NOTJUST HERE IN THEUNITED STATES,COUNTRIES ACROSSTHE GLOBE ARENAVIGATING SAFEWAYS FOR KIDS TOGO BACK TOSCHOOL.IN FRANCE, KID'SUNDER THE AGE OF11 HAVE NO STRICTRULES, OTHER THANWASHING THEIRHANDS EVERYHOUR.MEANWHILE,SCHOOLS IN ONECHINA CITY ARETAKING STRICTERMEASURES.YOUNG-STUDENTSARE MET WITH ATEMPERATURECHECK AND HANDSANITIZER.MASKS AREREQUIRED, ANDSTUDENTS EATBEHIND PLASTICBARRIERS IN THECAFETERIA.UROOSA JAW-ED,ANOTHER MOMMANUVERING LIFEIN A GLOBALPANDEMIC SAYS HERSON IS EXCITED TOGO BACK TOSCHOOL, AND ISHAPPY THAT HISSCHOOL ISREQUIRING FACEMASKS."YOU'RE NOTWEARING YOURMASK FORYOURSELF, YOU'REWEARING YOU'REMASK FOR YOURFRIENDS TO KEEPTHEM SAFE.MY SON RESPONDSPRETTY WELL TOTHAT.HE REALLY FEELSTHAT HE IS DOINGHIS PART TO HELPOTHER PEOPLE." INOMAHA.KL.3NN.GERMAIN SAYS MOSTKID'S THAT CONTRACTCOVID-19 RECOVERWITHOUT EXPERIENCINGSYMPTOMS, AND WILLRECOVER EASILY.....SHE ADDS IT'S THEGRANDPARENTS, OLDERTEACHERS ANDVULNERABLEPOPULATIONS WESHOULD BE PROTECTINGBY WEARING A FACEMASK.ELSEWH





