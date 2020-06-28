Florida Reports Record COVID-19 Numbers
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:47s - Published
1 minute ago
Florida Reports Record COVID-19 Numbers
Florida reported 11,458 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, shattering its on-day record of 10,109.
