Elon Musk: Jeffrey Epstein Did Not Tour SpaceX

Kevin Mazur/VF14/Contributor/Getty Images Elon Musk on Saturday denied that the late convicted sex offender and multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein was given a tour of a SpaceX facility.

A photo showed Musk with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's alleged co-conspirator who was arrested on Thursday, raising questions about his relationship to Musk.

In a statement to Vanity Fair last year, Musk distanced himself from Epstein, who he said was "obviously a creep." Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Elon Musk refuted rumors Saturday that the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein toured his Space X facilities as a photo of Musk and Epstein's alleged co-conspirator — the recently arrested Ghislaine Maxwell — continues to re-circulate on social media.