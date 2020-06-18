Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elon Musk: Jeffrey Epstein Did Not Tour SpaceX
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Elon Musk: Jeffrey Epstein Did Not Tour SpaceX

Elon Musk: Jeffrey Epstein Did Not Tour SpaceX

Kevin Mazur/VF14/Contributor/Getty Images Elon Musk on Saturday denied that the late convicted sex offender and multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein was given a tour of a SpaceX facility.

A photo showed Musk with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's alleged co-conspirator who was arrested on Thursday, raising questions about his relationship to Musk.

In a statement to Vanity Fair last year, Musk distanced himself from Epstein, who he said was "obviously a creep." Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Elon Musk refuted rumors Saturday that the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein toured his Space X facilities as a photo of Musk and Epstein's alleged co-conspirator — the recently arrested Ghislaine Maxwell — continues to re-circulate on social media.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Elon Musk denies Jeffrey Epstein toured SpaceX facilities

Elon Musk denies Jeffrey Epstein toured SpaceX facilities · Elon Musk on Saturday denied that the late convicted sex offender and multimillionaire Jeffrey...
Business Insider - Published


Tweets about this

4aces10

4-aces RT @JCOviedo6: Fun Fact: Talulah and Elon attended a dinner with Jeffrey Epstein in 2011. https://t.co/N0JJOGlO7j https://t.co/vvxZjeoWq9 9 seconds ago

theweirdingwayy

Red Bait RT @RespectableLaw: Also, in 2018, a NYT reporter interviewed Epstein under the condition he would be an anonymous source. When he died, th… 1 minute ago

LulaLovesEli

LulaLovesEli First to deny it... obviously guilty as sin. Elon Musk denies that Jeffrey Epstein toured SpaceX facilities - Bus… https://t.co/tG0sYLUlaT 2 minutes ago

Danilojudd

Danilo RT @RyanHoulihan: Elon Musk once logged onto this website to label a random person a pedophile because they didn’t appreciate his attention… 2 minutes ago

theweirdingwayy

Red Bait RT @RespectableLaw: Later that year, Elon was at a private dinner with Epstein in 2011 along with some other billionaires: https://t.co/UJ… 2 minutes ago

ghost_scot

Scot, EV Customer Advocate RT @montana_skeptic: The claim that Elon Musk had close ties to Jeffrey Epstein has much more substance than @elonmusk's claim that I had c… 4 minutes ago

CarGoneOfAssad

Car Gone of Assad RT @RespectableLaw: But I also learned that in 2011, Epstein introduced Elon’s brother Kimbal to a woman from his entourage who became his… 5 minutes ago

thevortexvortex

done RT @thedailybeast: Elon Musk denies connections to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell https://t.co/o1iFTBwdbc 6 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Watch Earth's 'boundary between night & day', captured by NASA astronaut [Video]

Watch Earth's 'boundary between night & day', captured by NASA astronaut

A NASA astronaut shared images of Earth from space. Bob Behnken captured the 'boundary between night & day'. Behnken has shared many Earth images, like the Saharan dust cloud. Behnken is aboard the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:28Published
Cool clip shows Space-X satellites moving across sky in "satellite train" [Video]

Cool clip shows Space-X satellites moving across sky in "satellite train"

A cool clip shows some of Space-X's newest Starlink satellites moving across the sky in a "satellite train" today (June 21st).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published
Elon Musk Confirms SpaceX is Building Floating Spaceports [Video]

Elon Musk Confirms SpaceX is Building Floating Spaceports

The exciting news was confirmed after a SpaceX fan tweeted a job post for an "Offshore Operations Engineer."

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:08Published