LAPD Announces Detention Officer Erica McAdoo Has Died After Coronavirus Complications Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:28s - Published 2 minutes ago LAPD Announces Detention Officer Erica McAdoo Has Died After Coronavirus Complications In a statement, the LAPD said Senior Detention Officer Erica McAdoo lost her battle with coronavirus late Friday. 0

