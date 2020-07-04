Global  

Bay Area Communities Take Fourth of July Celebrations Online
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Bay Area Communities Take Fourth of July Celebrations Online

Bay Area Communities Take Fourth of July Celebrations Online

This year's Fourth of July celebrations are completely different from any in recent memory.

Most fireworks displays have been canceled and the big parades have gone virtual.

Devin Fehely reports.

(7-4-20)

