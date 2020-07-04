Bay Area Communities Take Fourth of July Celebrations Online
This year's Fourth of July celebrations are completely different from any in recent memory.
Most fireworks displays have been canceled and the big parades have gone virtual.
Devin Fehely reports.
(7-4-20)
Contra Costa County Fire Crews Brace for Busy Holiday WeekendLike much of the Bay Area Contra Costa County has seen an explosion of illegal fireworks -- and wildfires sparked by them -- in recent weeks. Wilson Walker reports. (7-4-20)
