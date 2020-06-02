Global  

Kanye West Tweets He Will Run For US President
Kanye West Tweets He Will Run For US President

Kanye West Tweets He Will Run For US President

Rapper Kanye West tweeted out on Saturday that he will run for president, saying, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future.

I am running for president of the United States!

#2020Vision.”

