Toledo, Ohio Police Officer Killed By Drunken Man Outside Home Depot
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Officer Anthony Dia was shot by the suspect who later took his own life.
A police officer was fatally shot outside a Home Depot store just after midnight Saturday in Toledo,...
FOXNews.com - Published
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A police officer in Ohio was shot and killed while responding to a call...
Seattle Times - Published
Toledo police officer shot and killed, suspect found dead
An officer who was responding to a disturbance call in a store parking lot was shot and killed early Saturday morning by an intoxicated man holding a beer, police said.
Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 01:06Published
