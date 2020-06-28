Global  

Toledo, Ohio Police Officer Killed By Drunken Man Outside Home Depot
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Officer Anthony Dia was shot by the suspect who later took his own life.
0
A police officer was fatally shot outside a Home Depot store just after midnight Saturday in Toledo,...
FOXNews.com - Published

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A police officer in Ohio was shot and killed while responding to a call...
Seattle Times - Published


An officer who was responding to a disturbance call in a store parking lot was shot and killed early Saturday morning by an intoxicated man holding a beer, police said.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:06Published
