KCPD investigating homicide in area of Gregory, Prospect

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MANY.THE TIMING WILL BE BETWEEN 3:00AND 7:00.CODY KCPD IS NOW INVESTIGATINGANOTHER MAN’S MURDER.JUST BEFORE 11:45 LAST NIGHTOFFICERS WERE SENT TO 69TH ANDPROSPECT AFTER SOMEONE REPORTEDA SHOOTING.THEY FOUND THE MAN SHOT TO DEATHON THE SIDEWALK NEAR GREGORY ANDPROSPECT.LATER OFFICERS FOUND A CAR ANDTWO OTHER MEN WHO HAD BEEN SHOTAT A LOCAL HOSPITAL.POLICE SAY THEY’RE INVOLVED INTHE SAME CASE.RIGHT NOW OFFICERS ARE TALKINGWITH WITNESSES.IF YOU KNOW ANYTHING THAT CANHELP POLICE CALL THECRIMESTOPPERS TIPS HOTLINE A





