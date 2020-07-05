Global  
 

Vikram Chandra on world's largest Covid facility, need for ICU beds
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 07:12s - Published
With close to 25,000 cases reported in 24 hours, India's Covid tally has crossed the 6.7 lakh mark.

There seems to be a surge in numbers from southern states such as Andhra Pradesh with close to 1000 cases reported in 24 hours.

While Karnataka witnessed a major spike with 1839 cases on Saturday, Telangana's death toll climbed to 288.

With the world's largest Covid facility inaugurated in Delhi, the crucial question to ask is if we have enough ICU beds for this medical emergency?

Top stories with Vikram Chandra.

