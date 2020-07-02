Global  

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,220
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,220

The Department of Health and Social Care said 44,220 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Saturday – up by 22 from 44,198 the previous day.The Government figures do not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which are thought to have passed 55,000.The DHSC also said that in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Sunday, there were 516 positive results.

Overall, a total of 285,416 cases have been confirmed.

