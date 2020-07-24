Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brazil exceeds 2.5 million infections and 90,000 deaths from COVID-19
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 03:07s - Published
Brazil exceeds 2.5 million infections and 90,000 deaths from COVID-19

Brazil exceeds 2.5 million infections and 90,000 deaths from COVID-19

Brazil, the second country in the world most affected by COVID-19, after the United States, registered 69,074 confirmed cases and 1,595 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, figures that are a new daily record, as reported by the Ministry of health.

In its most recent daily epidemiological bulletin, the Government reported that the total number of infected persons reached 2,552,265 people, overcoming the barrier of 2.5 million, while the number of deaths rose to 90,134, for the first time above of the 90,000 deaths.

Daily records exceed 1,473 deaths on June 4 and 67,860 cases on July 22, which were the record numbers of deaths and infections in the South American country.

The balance includes consolidated data from the Amazonian state of Pará, in the north of the country, corresponding to Tuesday, due to a computation problem that the regional Ministry of Health notified the Ministry the day before.

The South American giant, which continues to be the epicenter of the pandemic in Latin America, this Wednesday had a death rate of 42.9 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

Also, an incidence of 1,214 people infected per 100,000 inhabitants, averages slightly higher than those of the previous day.

The data also shows that until this Wednesday, 1,787,419 patients have recovered from the new coronavirus, including the President, Jair Bolsonaro, several governors, and ministers, which represents 70.0% of the total infected in the nation of 210 million population.

Another 675,712 patients are under medical supervision after testing positive for clinical tests.

The states of Sao Paulo (514,197 confirmed cases and 22,389 deaths), Rio de Janeiro (161,647 and 13,198) - both in the Southeast region - and Ceará (169,072 and 7,643), in the impoverished Northeast, remain the most affected by the pathogen, which continues to move south and central-west.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

U.S. coronavirus death toll reaches 150,000, highest in the world

U.S. coronavirus death toll reaches 150,000, highest in the world Health experts predict the number could reach 200,000 in less than two months. The United States...
WorldNews - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Covid-19: India records biggest single day jump in Coronavirus cases, 16 Lakh-mark breached|Oneindia [Video]

Covid-19: India records biggest single day jump in Coronavirus cases, 16 Lakh-mark breached|Oneindia

India reported a new record surge this morning in coronavirus cases with more than 55,000 fresh infections registered in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said, adding that over 6.42 lakh..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:11Published
COVID-19 Is Killing One Florida Resident Every Ten Minutes [Video]

COVID-19 Is Killing One Florida Resident Every Ten Minutes

Florida hit a grim milestone on Saturday. According to HuffPost, the state's count of new novel coronavirus COVID-19 exceeded that of New York's. Nationwide, cases increased by 74,848, the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
U.S. coronavirus cases pass 4 million [Video]

U.S. coronavirus cases pass 4 million

[NFA] The total number of coronavirus cases reported in the United States passed 4 million on Thursday, reflecting a rapid acceleration of infections in the country since the first case was recorded on..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:25Published