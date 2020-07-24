Brazil exceeds 2.5 million infections and 90,000 deaths from COVID-19

Brazil, the second country in the world most affected by COVID-19, after the United States, registered 69,074 confirmed cases and 1,595 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, figures that are a new daily record, as reported by the Ministry of health.

In its most recent daily epidemiological bulletin, the Government reported that the total number of infected persons reached 2,552,265 people, overcoming the barrier of 2.5 million, while the number of deaths rose to 90,134, for the first time above of the 90,000 deaths.

Daily records exceed 1,473 deaths on June 4 and 67,860 cases on July 22, which were the record numbers of deaths and infections in the South American country.

The balance includes consolidated data from the Amazonian state of Pará, in the north of the country, corresponding to Tuesday, due to a computation problem that the regional Ministry of Health notified the Ministry the day before.

The South American giant, which continues to be the epicenter of the pandemic in Latin America, this Wednesday had a death rate of 42.9 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

Also, an incidence of 1,214 people infected per 100,000 inhabitants, averages slightly higher than those of the previous day.

The data also shows that until this Wednesday, 1,787,419 patients have recovered from the new coronavirus, including the President, Jair Bolsonaro, several governors, and ministers, which represents 70.0% of the total infected in the nation of 210 million population.

Another 675,712 patients are under medical supervision after testing positive for clinical tests.

The states of Sao Paulo (514,197 confirmed cases and 22,389 deaths), Rio de Janeiro (161,647 and 13,198) - both in the Southeast region - and Ceará (169,072 and 7,643), in the impoverished Northeast, remain the most affected by the pathogen, which continues to move south and central-west.