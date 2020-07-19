Global  
 

Coronavirus: India reports more than 38 thousand Covid-19 cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:10s - Published
Coronavirus: India reports more than 38 thousand Covid-19 cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: India reports more than 38 thousand Covid-19 cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News

India's coronavirus tally surged to 10.77 lakh cases this morning after 38,902 new patients were registered in the last 24 hours, the country's biggest single-day jump in fresh infections, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

In the last 24 hours, 543 deaths linked to the highly contagious illness were reported, taking the COVID-19 death count to 26,816.

The recovery rate stood at 62.86 per cent this morning.

India is the third worst-hit country by the pandemic after the United States and Brazil.

Assam has prohibited inter-district movement of individuals from July 22 till further orders to prevent community spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The state government, however, has decided not to extend the three week long lockdown in Guwahati.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by the coronavirus pandemic in the country, crossed the three lakh-mark on Saturday while its capital Mumbai crossed the grim milestone of one lakh cases with an addition of 1,186 new patients in the last 24 hours.

