Covid-19: India records biggest single day jump in Coronavirus cases, 16 Lakh-mark breached|Oneindia

India reported a new record surge this morning in coronavirus cases with more than 55,000 fresh infections registered in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said, adding that over 6.42 lakh samples were tested on Thursday which is the highest single-day figure so far.

The country's Covid tally has crossed 16 lakh cases after the latest spike, just three days after crossing the 15 lakh-mark.

More than 10.58 lakh patients have recovered; the recovery rate stood at 64.54 per cent this morning.

With 779 new deaths in 24 hours, the health ministry put total fatalities at 35,747, giving India the world's fifth-highest death count behind the United States, Brazil, Britain and Mexico.

This is the second consecutive day that more than 50,000 new cases have been reported in 24 hours.

