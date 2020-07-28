Global  
 

Coronavirus cases in India breach 15 lakh mark, death toll soars past 34 thousand | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:42s - Published
Coronavirus cases in India breach 15 lakh mark, death toll soars past 34 thousand | Oneindia News

Coronavirus cases in India breach 15 lakh mark, death toll soars past 34 thousand | Oneindia News

As India continues to record near-50,000 cases of coronavirus every single day as the country inches closer and closer to the peak of this pandemic.

According to the morning bulletin by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there has been a rise of 48,512 cases and 768 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the overall contractions past 15 lakh countrywide.

India’s coronavirus cases crossed the 15 lakh-mark to reach 1,531,669 on Wednesday.

The total number of death toll in the country reached 34,193.

5,09,447 are active cases while 9,88,029 people have been treated and discharged so far.

0
