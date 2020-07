Kern County tops 1,00 cases in one day, state officials address backlog of test results Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 02:53s - Published 1 minute ago Kern County tops 1,00 cases in one day, state officials address backlog of test results According to public health, there are more than 1,100 new cases bringing the total to more than 11,000 cases. Now in the past five days, the total number of positive cases has jumped by more than 3,9000. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend HIGH SPIKE IN CASES HERE IN KERNCOUNTY.FOR THE FIRST TIME -- KERNCOUNTY PUBLIC HEALTHREPORTING MORE THAN 1-THOUSANDNEW CASES -- AS BACKLOG TESTSAS FAR BACK AS THE FIRST WEEK OFTHIS MONTH CONTINUE TOSHOW IN A HIGH NUMBER.ACCORDING TO PUBLIC HEALTH --THERE ARE MORE THAN 11-HUNDREDNEW CASES... BRINGING THE TOTALTO MORE THAN 11-THOUSAND CASES.NOW IN THE PAST FIVE DAYS --THAT TOTAL NUMBER OF POSITIVECASESHAS JUMPED BY MORE THAN 39-HUNDRED. LOCAL OFFICIALS SAIDLAST WEEK THEY EXPECTED A SPIKEIN CASES --DUE TO A BACKLOG IN TESTS.GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM AND STATEOFFICIALS ADDRESSING THETOPIC OF BACKLOG IN TEST RESULTSAROUND THE STATE...THEY SAY SOME TESTS ARE TAKINGABOUT 1 OR 2 DAYS -- BUTOTHERS ARE TAKING 1 OR 2 WEEKS-- AND THEY ARE AIMINGTO REDUCE THAT WAIT."THAT'S EXACTLY ONE OF THE KEYPOINTS OFFOCUS FROM OUR TESTING TASKFORCE IS MATCHING UP WHERE THOSETESTSARE COLLECTED AND THE LABS THATCAN ACTUALLY RUN THEM IN ASPEEDY ENOUGHTIME TO GET MEANINGFUL RESULTSTO NOT JUST GIVE THE INFORMATIONTO THEINDIVIDUAL WHO HAS TESTED BUT TOALLOW THAT TO BE ACTIONABLE ASITRELATES TO POTENTIALLY OTHERSISOLATING WHO ARE CLOSECONTACTS."NEWSOM ADDED THAT THEY AREADVANCING EFFORTS FOR POOLEDTESTING -- WHICH WOULD ALLOWNEWSOM ADDED THAT THEY AREADVANCING EFFORTS FORPOOLED TESTING -- WHICH WOULDALLOW MORE COHORTS OFSAMPLES TO BE TESTED AT THE SAMETIME.THIS COMES AS GOVERNOR NEWSOMANNOUNCED ARECORD-BREAKING NUMBER OF NEWCASES.AN ADDITIONAL 12-THOUSAND 800PEOPLE HAVE TESTED POSITIVEFOR COVID AROUND THE STATE.CALIFORNIA HAS NOW SURPASSED NEWYORK FOR MOST CASES INTHE STATE -- TOPPING THE409-THOUSAND MARK.MEANTIME -- IN THE PAST 4 DAYS-- THE DEATH TOLL IN KERN COUNTYHAD NOT SEEN INCREASES -- BUTTODAY THAT CHANGED.DEATHS DUE TO COVID-19 ROSE BY10 TODAY -- BRINGING THETOTAL TO 115.LET'S TAKE A LOOK AT HOW THEDEATHS BREAK DOWN WITHINETHNICITIES.THE HISPANIC POPULATION IS STILLEXPERIENCING THE MOST DEATHSWITH 66.31 WHITE RESIDENTS IN KERNCOUNTY HAVE DIED... 8BLACK RESIDENTS HAVE DIED AND 2ASIAN PEOPLE HAVE BEEN DIED FROMTHE VIRUS.7 OTHER DEATHS ARE BEINGCATEGORIZED AS UNKNOWN AT THISTIME.MEANTIME -- NEARLY 5- THOUSANDPEOPLE HAVEFULLY RECOVERED FROM THE VIRUS.ACCORDING TO PUBLIC HEALTH -- OFTHE MORE THAN 11 THOUSAND CASES-- MORE THAN 59- HUNDRED AREISOLATING FROMHOME.OFFICIALS ARE ALSO REPORTINGNEARLY 95-THOUSAND ORMORE THAN 87 PERCENT OF TESTSHAVE COME BACK NEGATIVE.FOR THE LATEST ON CASES ANDRECOVERIES -- HEAD TO OURWEBSITE -- TURN TO 23 DOT COM.AS THE CORONAVIRUS CONTINUE





