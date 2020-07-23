Global  
 

COVID-19: India reports highest single-day spike of over 50,000 cases in last 24 hrs
India reported 52,123 cases of coronavirus in last 24 hours.

The total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 15,83,792 with 5,28,242 active cases.

With 775 deaths reported in last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached to 34,968.

The number of COVID-19 recoveries crossed the 10 lakh mark in India.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to July 29 is 1,81,90,382 including 4,46,642 samples tested yesterday.

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 15 lakh mark [Video]

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 15 lakh mark

India's COVID-19 tally reached 15.31 lakh on July 29. The COVID-19 active cases stand at 5,09,447. With 768 deaths reported in last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached to 34,193. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to July 28 is 1,77,43,740 including 4,08,855 samples were tested yesterday.

