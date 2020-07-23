COVID-19: India reports highest single-day spike of over 50,000 cases in last 24 hrs Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:28s - Published 6 minutes ago COVID-19: India reports highest single-day spike of over 50,000 cases in last 24 hrs India reported 52,123 cases of coronavirus in last 24 hours. The total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 15,83,792 with 5,28,242 active cases. With 775 deaths reported in last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached to 34,968. The number of COVID-19 recoveries crossed the 10 lakh mark in India. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to July 29 is 1,81,90,382 including 4,46,642 samples tested yesterday. 0

