With highest single day spike of 49,931 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 14 lakh mark
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:21s
With highest single day spike of 49,931 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 14 lakh mark

With highest single day spike of 49,931 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 14 lakh mark

India's COVID-19 tally crossed 14 lakh mark on July 27 and the highest single-day spike of 49,931 cases reported in last 24 hours.

The total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 14,35,453 including 4,85,114 active cases, 9,17,568 cured/discharged/migrated and 32,771 deaths.

With 708 deaths reported in last 24 hrs, the cumulative toll reached to 32,771.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to 1,68,06,803 including 5,15,472 samples tested yesterday.

India conducts over 5.15 lakh Covid tests in last 24 hours: ICMR

 India has recorded highest single-day testing of over 5.15 lakh tests to diagnose Covid-19 in last 24 hours, ICMR said as the country's Covid tally on Monday..
IndiaTimes

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 3 new high throughput labs of ICMR on July 27

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three new high-throughput labs of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in Noida, Kolkata, and Mumbai..
IndiaTimes
COVID-19: Govt labs set new record of testing over 3.6 lakhs samples [Video]

COVID-19: Govt labs set new record of testing over 3.6 lakhs samples

COVID-19 sample testing speeding up as government laboratory sets a new record of testing 3,62,153 samples. Private laboratory has also scaled a new high of 79,878 samples tested in a single day, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Meanwhile, India has reported 48,661 positive cases and 705 deaths in India in the last 24 hours on July 26. Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 13,85,522 including 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 cured/discharged/migrated and 32,063 deaths, according to Health Ministry. As per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 25th July is 1,62,91,331 including 4,42,263 samples tested yesterday. Maharashtra Police informed that total COVID19 positive cases stand at 8,483 including 1,919 active cases, 6,471 recoveries and 93 deaths. To curb the spread of COVID19 infection, Maharashtra imposed 'Janta Curfew' in Nagpur city, essential services will remain functional here.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published

India's COVID-19 cases reach 14 lakh from 13 lakh in 2 days, over 49,000 new cases in last 24 hours

India on Monday registered the highest single-day spike of almost 50,000 (49,931) fresh novel...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


Maharashtra reports highest one-day spike of 10,576 Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra reported the highest single-day spike of 10,576 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, which pushed...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day


Covid-19: Punjab reports 15 deaths; 534 fresh cases take tally to 13,218

The death toll due to Covid-19 in Punjab rose to 306 on Sunday with a record 15 fatalities, while the...
IndiaTimes - Published


Daily Covid-19 cases cross 50,000 for the first time, Maharashtra reports highest [Video]

Daily Covid-19 cases cross 50,000 for the first time, Maharashtra reports highest

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India so far, 18 newborns in capital..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:37Published
COVID-19 Is Killing One Florida Resident Every Ten Minutes [Video]

COVID-19 Is Killing One Florida Resident Every Ten Minutes

Florida hit a grim milestone on Saturday. According to HuffPost, the state's count of new novel coronavirus COVID-19 exceeded that of New York's. Nationwide, cases increased by 74,848, the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Covid update: Bill Gates on 20 crore vaccine doses; Kolkata ambulance scandal [Video]

Covid update: Bill Gates on 20 crore vaccine doses; Kolkata ambulance scandal

From India witnessing its highest recovery of patients in one day, to philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates commenting on production of a vaccine - here are the top news updates on the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:51Published