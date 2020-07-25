Covid update: 4.2 lakh tests/day; MP CM tests positive; Uddhav’s warning

From India conducting a record 4.2 lakh Covi-19 tests to Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro testing negative, here are the top ten updates on coronavirus pandemic.

India on Saturday recorded the highest single-day tests for Covid-19.

India conducted over 4.20 lakh tests for coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

This is the highest since India started Covid-19 tests.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive for Covid-19.

Chouhan took to Twitter and said he displayed symptoms of Covid-19.

Chouhan will be taking further steps on the doctor’s advice.

Also, Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned against the lifting of restrictions in the state considering the spike in Covid-19 cases.

CM Thackeray said he is thinking about saving lives and not just about the economy.

Also, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro tested negative for the novel coronavirus after he was earlier infected on July 7.

In isolation for over 20 days, Bolsonaro took to social media and shared the news.

India’s capital Delhi showing improved recovery rates for Covid-19.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to social media and said the recovery rate for Covid-19 in Delhi has improved to 87%.

Delhi is close to 1.3 lakh-mark with over 1 lakh recoveries.

