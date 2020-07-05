Whiskeytown Lake welcomes 4th of July visitors

In Shasta County, people celebrating the Fourth of July by hitting the lake.

Action news now repoter karen alvarez stopped by whiskeytown lake she shows us how people are celebrating.

Stand up: dozens of people coming to enjoy the views and recreation areas here at whiskeytown lake.

For the most part, people have been keeping to themselves, within their groups, keeping that social distance.

This fourth of july---dozens of people flocking to whiskeytown lake to celebrate--- sot(macy cascarina, shasta county): we're just here at the lake.

We're going to go kayaking, paddle boarding&have a good time.

Enjoy what america is for, get that freedom, so it's nice to have that privilege.

Many dressed in their red, white, and blue.

People like kim leichner whos visiting from out of town--- keeping in mind safety precautions---- sot(kim leichner, from san jose): we have friends that are camping with tent camping.

We're just camping social distancing with friends so kind of staying separated.

So we're on one side, they're on the other side, but otherwise we're self contained in our little area.

Others like tom miller---coming from fresno to sightsee--- sot(tom miller, from fresno): we're going to be in redding, spending the night in redding and we're going to the civic center to watch the fireworks for tonight.

At oak bottom marina in whiskeytown---a packed parking lot but many keeping their distance kayaking, paddleboarding-- - sot(lisa taylor, shasta county): we brought the kayaks down.

We're going to go kayaking, troll around the lake and take it easy and enjoy the mountain, enjoy the lake.

And people that i spoke to telling me it's important to have fun and enjoy this holiday weekend, safely--- sot(kim leichner, from fresno): we want to make sure we're safe, but still keep our sanity.

Reporter live: from what i see--- people are keeping to themselves and their small groups social distancing doesn't seem to be much of an issue since it's an open space.

Live in whiskeytown, karen alvarez, actionnews now, coverage you can count on.

