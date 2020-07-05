Fireworks ignite fire on Reservoir Hill in Roseburg

|
To roseburg where a fire has been burning for the past hour.
Lets take a look from our weather cam nine -- about 45 minutes ago.
As you can see -- there are plenty of flames across a hillside -- just south of roseburg.
We saw fireworks nearby from our weather cam nine -- but we still do not know if thats what caused this fire.
Now lets take a live look at the scene -- the flames have gone down significantly and it seems like crews are beginning to get a handle on the situation.
We are still waiting for more information from officials -- but we will continue to monitor the area
